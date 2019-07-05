|
Lyman Eugene Rasmussen
Ventura - Lyman Eugene Rasmussen, "Gene" to his family and friends, was born on August 5th, 1934, in Burbank, CA. Gene spent his younger years in Ventura, CA, graduating from Ventura High School in 1952, directly after which he attended Ventura College. Gene transferred to the University of Southern California for the remainder of his collegiate years where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Gene received his undergraduate degree from the USC School of Business. On June 18th, 1960, Gene married Alice Ann Lentz in Highlands, California. Ann and Gene lived in Southern California for twelve years, during which time Gene passed the California State Bar to begin his legal career. In 1972 Ann and Gene, along with their children, moved to South Lake Tahoe, California, where they spent the next 46 years. In the four-plus decades that Gene was involved in the legal system, he served as a Deputy District Attorney in both San Bernardino and El Dorado County; a Municipal Court Judge in El Dorado County; and he sat as a member of multiple boards, including Sierra Recovery Center, El Dorado County Board of Education, and the Lake Tahoe Community Foundation. Gene is also remembered as a strong supporter of those in tough situations. Gene was a major advocate for Bilingual Legal Aid, where he volunteered his services two nights a week. After fourteen years as a Judge in El Dorado County, Gene finished out his legal career as a partner in a private practice. He enthusiastically enjoyed all sports, especially USC Football. After retiring, Gene spent the next twenty-three years enjoying his family and traveling. He achieved two lifelong dreams of climbing Mount Whitney and Mount Kilimanjaro, both after his 60th birthday! Gene passed away on May 21, 2019. Gene is survived by his wife, four children, five grandchildren, and his sister, Patsy Utter, who lives in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 5, 2019