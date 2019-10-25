|
|
Lynda M. Gallup
Ventura -
Lynda M. (Sones) Gallup passed away on October 5, 2019 in Ventura, California, following a brief illness.
Lynda was born September 30, 1937 in National City, California to Max and Mary Sones and spent her early years in El Centro, California enjoying the warm weather and delicious Mexican cuisine. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1955 and attended Imperial Valley Junior College, the University of Arizona, and the University of California Riverside before graduating from the University of California Santa Barbara with a degree in English in 1976.
Lynda met her future husband, David Gallup, while attending UCR and they were married in 1959. While David was completing his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Physics, they became the proud parents of son, Kevin and daughter, Julie. In the early years, the Gallup family moved frequently living in Corona, California; St. Louis, Missouri; Riverside, California; Friendswood, Texas and Redondo Beach, California before finally settling in Ventura, California in 1972.
Lynda was a dedicated wife and homemaker for many years, raising two children and managing the family's various activities. After the kids had grown, she continued her education, obtained her teaching credential, and taught English for a couple of years. Her love of books and reading took her to many book festivals and author signings, as she assisted Dave in their home-based book business.
Lynda had several other interests as well. She enjoyed anything about her family, lively discussions, travelling and meeting up with her longtime friends. She loved to cook and entertain. Having grown up on spicy food, she was not shy about adding hot peppers to almost any dish, which often resulted in her saying "It's not hot, I only added 3 jalapenos this time." She was an avid runner and participated in numerous fun runs and 5K and 10K races throughout the years. She was also a huge Dodger fan and was very disappointed and frustrated these last couple of years when they did not win the World Series. After moving to the Ventura Townehouse retirement community, Lynda became a very competitive regular at the bingo games and with her bridge group.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Mary Sones; husband of 55 years, David Gallup; and brother, Charles Sones. She is survived by her son, Kevin Gallup and wife Andrea; daughter, Julie Fleming and husband Stephen; and granddaughters, Heather and Nicole Fleming.
She will be missed, but will be forever in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of Lynda's life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at the Ventura Townehouse retirement community located at 4900 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be left at TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10, 2019