Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
Lynn Alice Miller


1936 - 2019
Lynn Alice Miller Obituary
Lynn Alice Miller

Lynn Alice Miller passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 2 2019.

Lynn was born on 7-25-36 in Billings, Montana. Lynn's parents Paul J. Malone and Mary I. Stewart, and sister Katherine Malone preceded her in death.

Lynn was remarried to John B. Miller in 1972 and relocated to Thousand Oaks with her 3 boys.

Lynn's greatest pleasures were tap dancing, gardening, home decor and swimming.

Lynn adored her grandchildren and always looked forward to their long summer visits.

Lynn is survived by sons, William(Bill) , Robert(Rob) and James(Jim) Miller and his wife Patty. Nephews, Kevin and Robert Golden. Grandchildren, William(Buck) Miller, Carissa Miller- Blevins, Chris Mattox and Nicole Pommerening. Great Grandchildren, Allison, Eva, Michael and Kaylee.

Funeral Services will be held on Nov. 30th 11am at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park 2052 Howard Rd Camarillo 805-482-1959 followed by a celebration of life at the same location.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
