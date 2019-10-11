|
Lynn Francine Olander
Camarillo - With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Lynn Francine Olander. Lynn passed away at St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo on October 7, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born on April 8, 1964 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She moved with her family to Santee, California in August 1967. The family moved to Camarillo in 1977. Lynn graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School with the Class of 1982.
Lynn was a "people person" and her jobs always involved public contact: grocery cashier, restaurant server, FedEx delivery driver. She lived and worked at Yosemite National Park in the early 1990's. This was probably her favorite time of her life. Her passions were the outdoors, her dogs and the Green Bay Packers.
Lynn is survived by her parents, Bruce and Karla Olander, and her brother Dan Olander as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Beloved by all who knew her, Lynn will be greatly missed. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service followed by a reception to be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations in the form of a check may be made to Animal Services Foundation of Ventura County, 600 Aviation, Camarillo, CA 93010.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019