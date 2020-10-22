1/1
Lynn Petersen
Lynn Petersen

Lynn Petersen, 68, lost his battle with cancer on October 16, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and moved to southern California as a child. Lynn's family moved to Simi Valley in the early 1960s where he stayed. He graduated from Simi Valley High School in 1970. Lynn worked in the construction field for over 40 years as an Operating Engineer, driving heavy equipment. He enjoyed racing off-road motorcycles, his Odyssey and ATC. Lynn also raced his Volkswagen Beetle in the "Bug-In" races.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy, his daughters Alison Munn and Lauren Petersen, his brother Kevin Petersen, grandchildren Nathan, Cameron, Grace, Shane, and Evan, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at St. Peter Claver Church.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

