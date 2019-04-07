|
Maggie Masters
Ventura, CA
In loving memory:
Our beautiful mother left us on March 18, 2019. She was born August 20, 1936 in Phoenix, Az. She was the youngest of nine children. Mom had four daughters, Peggy Harwood, Pamela Kuske, Paulette Burkhartsmeier & Tina Katnic, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Maggie was one of the first female mail carriers in Long Beach, Ca. She was a Psych Tech for the county of Ventura for 20 years. It was a very rewarding career for her helping people. She loved all animals, and was master astrologer. She enjoyed painting, cooking, sewing and gardening.
She was surrounded by family and passed peacefully. Maggie lived life with dignity and humor. A life celebration will be held.
See you on the other side mom...
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019