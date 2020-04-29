|
Mallory Hughes Raniere
Mallory passed peacefully to be with the Lord and her beloved Mother, Elizabeth Chester Backus Hughes on April 17, 2020. She was 83. She had been bravely fighting the creeping debilitation of Lewy Body Dementia. In-home Hospice made the final journey to the Lord's open arms as pain-free as possible. Her unwavering faith has set her FREE. Thank you to Livingston Hospice and Trusted Family Care.
She was born a leader on August 19, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. Because her father was an engineer with DuPont, the family moved frequently. Each new place was an exciting adventure for her. With her friendly and engaging personality, she almost immediately became the girl everyone wanted to be with. In high school she was class officer, in the honor society and leader corp, captain of the cheerleaders, and president of her sorority.
She started college at Penn State, but her heart was back at the University of Delaware with Fred Raniere and she transferred there her sophomore year. They were married August 24, 1957 when Fred graduated. Mallory became a mother while Fred was serving his ROTC active duty in California with the birth of Timothy (1959) followed by, Jean (1960) and Teresa (1963). She completed her teaching degree and certification at CSUN for elementary and secondary education. Mallory was a dedicated teacher for 28 years in the LAUSD. She took a sabbatical and gained a degree in computer education and moved to a junior high where kids from the intercity were bussed in. She inspired all her students to work and achieve, and they could tell she believed in them.
Mallory retired in 1993 in Camarillo, CA. Grandchildren were born, Noah and Luke to Jean and Jeff Pfeiffer, and Nicholas to Teresa and Dave Riggio. Mallory was a devoted grandmother and spent her early retirement helping with grandbabies. Later, many summer trips were made to Catalina, Hawaii, and Utah with all three grandsons. Fred and Mallory spent time traveling and playing golf around the world. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Lands in 1987. As members of Las Posas Country Club, Mallory had a sub 20 handicap with three hole-in-ones.
Mallory's love and dedication to service at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Camarillo was focused on Stephen Ministries. She became a Stephen Ministry leader in 1991 and for over 20 years taught courses in Stephen Ministry to members of Camarillo churches. She was invited to join the RG chapter of PEO, women's philanthropic sisterhood where she served as president for two terms. She loved her PEO sisters.
Most of all she loved being a mother and being with her family on vacations and holiday celebrations. Mallory is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Fred Raniere, their 3 children Timothy, Jean and Teresa and 3 grandchildren Noah, Luke and Nicholas, and many cousins, nephews, nieces around the country and Fred's brother, Larry Raniere.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church (TPC) when appropriate. Please send donations to TPC Mission Programs.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020