Manuel C. Martinez

Manuel C. Martinez Obituary
Manuel C. Martinez

1937 - 2019

Oxnard Union High School graduated class 1956, First Sergeant US Army, Manuel passed away December 30, 2019 in Santa Maria of cancer linked to Agent Orange, He proudly served in the US Army Corps of Engineers and NATO Branch for 27 years. In addition to spending many years of duty in Germany, France, Korea and many state side Army bases, he served 2 tours of duty In Vietnam.

After retiring Manuel worked for the Social Security Administration in Salinas, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria offices. He was involved in the Non Commissioned Officers Association at Fort Ord.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Elizabeth who stood by his side during his battle with cancer. He has three sons Frank, Vince and Tony, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Gravesite services are January 10th at noon, near the flag at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
