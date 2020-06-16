Manuel Hector Cardenas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Hector Cardenas

Santa Paula - On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Manuel Hector Cardenas went home to be with the Lord. He was born April 25, 1954 and was raised in Santa Paula. He is preceded in passing by his mother Caroline and father Manuel. He also joins his sisters Annie and Yolanda. He is survived by Lina Cardenas, his children Nora (Jess), Manuel, Veronica, and Carlos Cardenas, James Kline Baies (Elvia), and Art Marcello. His brothers, Frankie, Johnny, and Michael as well as his sister Sally. Manuel had 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren including numerous nieces and nephews and many many friends. He enjoyed living on the lake and at the ranch and working outdoors. He loved hunting, and doing auto restoration work. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and family time. He loved his spanish canciones and dancing the night away. If you knew Manny, you were considered family. Services are under the the direction of Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services in Santa Paula with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services
830 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 229-7054
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved