Manuel Hector CardenasSanta Paula - On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Manuel Hector Cardenas went home to be with the Lord. He was born April 25, 1954 and was raised in Santa Paula. He is preceded in passing by his mother Caroline and father Manuel. He also joins his sisters Annie and Yolanda. He is survived by Lina Cardenas, his children Nora (Jess), Manuel, Veronica, and Carlos Cardenas, James Kline Baies (Elvia), and Art Marcello. His brothers, Frankie, Johnny, and Michael as well as his sister Sally. Manuel had 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren including numerous nieces and nephews and many many friends. He enjoyed living on the lake and at the ranch and working outdoors. He loved hunting, and doing auto restoration work. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and family time. He loved his spanish canciones and dancing the night away. If you knew Manny, you were considered family. Services are under the the direction of Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services in Santa Paula with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula.