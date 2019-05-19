|
Manuel M. Aparicio
Hayward - When you lose someone you truly love, you gain an Angel; they will always stay with us. Our loved ones who pass on into the Kingdom of our Lord Father will live eternal life and always echo within our thoughts, our words, and deeply within our hearts.
Manuel M. Aparicio, 37, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Hayward, CA. Unfortunately, there are no answers as to why it was his time or why God called him home at such a young age. Although, he left us behind and we are heartbroken at the loss of his beautiful soul, contagious smile and hopeful spirit, Manuel was a child of God and he never feared death. He knew that the gates to Heaven would open and welcome him into God's Glory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Aparicio and his brother, Alonso Rincon. We know that he was embraced with love while meeting them in Heaven.
Manuel is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother Carmen Aparicio; his two beautiful daughters, Anahlia and Avelina Aparicio. He will be forever remembered by his sisters, Adrienne Rincon and Alicia Espinoza; his brother-in-law, Bryan Espinoza; and his four nephews, Anthonio and Alexander Rincon, Bryan and Nicholas Espinoza.
Manuel was born January 12, 1982, in Ventura, California, to Carmen and Joseph Aparicio. As a young child, Manuel was full of wonder and was so excited when he discovered something new. He would share his new discoveries with anyone who would listen. His childhood was full of happiness and smiles. During his teenage years and young adulthood, he learned to maneuver through life by pushing forward through all the trial and tribulations that were put in his way. If life knocked him down, he would get right back up, ready to fight another day.
If you knew Manuel, you loved him. He would even come across people that that didn't like him at first, but eventually learned to give in and loved him as well. Those who were once enemies eventually became lifelong friends. He was such a loyal friend as well, standing by his friends through the extreme circumstances. He would always be the first to accept the blame, even for situations that he had nothing to do with, he would put himself in the direct line of fire if it meant protecting his friends and family. That's just who he was, the friend, father, son, and sibling. He was a protector to those he loved.
Manuel was fearless, bold and brave. He had no fear for consequences in both a good and bad way; he would risk himself for others and that was the ultimate sacrifice for him during his young adulthood years. His love had no limits as he had the biggest heart.
Through all of life's tests and during his struggles, God never gave up on him; God had a plan for his life. Each obstacle Manuel overcame, gave him the strength to become the Man we knew and loved today.
Manuel attended Santa Paula High School. He continued his education at Santa Barbara College while working as a Journeyman Plumber in pursuit of obtaining Master Plumber stature. Manuel was a handy man of all sorts. He was always the first person you'd call if you had a problem and if he didn't know how to fix it he would research and figure out how and conquer each task. He always had that smile when he found the impossible ways to do almost anything.
One of his greatest passions was Music. He loved music so much and he would always find a way to turn any song lyric into a life lesson and apply it to any situation. It seemed as if each song was written just for him in whatever situation he was dealing with, whether it be love, or heartbreak and everything life gives us in between. It was one of the many talents he had, that and always being able to make anyone smile or laugh even at their darkest times and moments in life.
Manuel was charismatic, charming and had this energy that made others naturally be drawn to him, especially women :) He had a prophecy spoken upon him at a young age that he had a calling to save and change the lives of those who needed guidance into God's Light, Love, and Grace. As a teenager he tried to run from his calling, but we all know you cannot hide from God. He had to go through the path that life had for him and carry so much on himself while growing up just to learn as an adult that he didn't need to do everything on his own and that God was there by him the entire time throughout his tough times waiting for him to turn to and call upon him to ask for help and until he learned to surrender completely to God is when he found the incomparable love that God has waiting for all of us.
Manuel's life was a beautiful testimony and nothing he did would ever compare to the pride he had in becoming a father. Manuel used to say, "I always wanted a son, but God knew that what I really needed was my two daughters, because with them I found True Love".
His two daughters, Ani & Lina, gave him so much happiness, love, and they were always his main reason to keep going. They were his two reasons to get up after being knocked down, his reasons to better himself and be better for them. They were his pride and joy, and he would always go the distance for them no matter the cost as long as they knew he loved them. Everyday, no matter the situation he always told them how much he loved them, there's not a day that he talked to them that he wouldn't express his pride and love for them. He will continue to love and protect them as their Guardian Angel; he will be a constant to them just as the Sun is to the day and the Stars are to the night sky because nothing on this earth or the heavens can keep him away from his girls.
Manuel made an impact to so many lives, and we know he will continue to change lives through his death. He may not be with us physically, but he is now fighting the spiritual battles for us in the heavens always protecting us and always being Manuel.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019,
10:00 a.m., at Victory Outreach Church, 2875 Elba Street, Ventura, Ca 93003, with burial following at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, in Oxnard.
A Memorial Remembrance Service, will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 7:00 p.m., Victory Outreach Heart, 354 B Street, Hayward, CA
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
