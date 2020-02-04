|
Dr. Manuel Martinez Lopez
Oxnard - Dr. Manuel Martinez Lopez, 92, of Oxnard, CA, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020. He was born, June 1, 1927 in Oxnard at the original St. John's hospital. He was one of six children born to Manuel and Isabel (Martinez) Lopez.
Most people wouldn't expect the son of an immigrant laborer, a boy who lost his mother at age six, and nearly lost his life six years later due to the as yet incurable disease of TB, to have much of a chance of survival. Dr. Lopez not only survived, he succeeded.
Dr. Lopez graduated from Oxnard High School, Ventura College, San Diego State University and UC Berkeley School of Optometry. Dr. Lopez came home to serve as the first bilingual optometrist in 1962. He practiced proudly until he retired in 2016. He served on the Oxnard City Council from 1978-1992, and as Mayor from 1992-2004. He served as a Harbor Commissioner for the Port of Hueneme from 2008 until his passing. In addition he served on many community boards, including as a founding member of the following: the GOOD Club, CSUCI Foundation, Sister City Oxnard-Ocotlán, VCCF Destino, Oxnard-Port Hueneme Waste Treatment Authority, Oxnard Veteran's Memorial, and the Oxnard Public Library.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Irma of 40 years; his daughter Marisa, her husband Fred and their children Fred Manuel and Leila; his daughter Tiffany; his stepdaughter Yvonne and her children Ashley, Nichole, Tamara, Samantha and Thomas; his stepdaughter Lisa and her husband Greg and their children Jordan and Carlos; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Ruth Torres and her children Christine and Irene and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The Rosary will be held at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard on Thursday, February 13 at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at Santa Clara Church on Friday, February 14 at 10 am, followed by the Burial at the Santa Clara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Lopez' name to the Friends of Oxnard Public Library or the Oxnard College Foundation Dr. Manuel M. Lopez scholarship fund.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Otto & Sons, Camino del Sol, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard, (805) 483-3443
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020