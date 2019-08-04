|
Manuel "Memo" Medina
Camarillo - Manuel Medina, 83, passed away on July 18, 2019. Manuel was born in La Verne, CA but, shortly after, moved to Camarillo where he remained for the rest of his life. The second eldest of 13 siblings, Manuel was well known by his childhood nickname, Memo. Manuel coached softball for many years, won countless tournaments and played well into his 70s. A lively presence in that community, he was known for his kind words, great sense of humor and endless knowledge and experience in the game. He was recruited for a major league baseball team at a young age, but chose to commit his time to family instead, as he always did. He spent the last 20 years of his life helping raise great nieces and nephew, Sarah, Logan and Aurora Villalobos.
Manuel is survived by his son, Randy Medina of Indiana; granddaughter, Monet Varela and three great grandchildren of Ventura; brothers, Modesto and Romualdo Jr of Port Hueneme, Paul of Oxnard, John of Oak Park, Richard of Frazier Park and Tom of Camarillo; and sisters, Pat Karch of Bakersfield and Ruth Phillips and Josie Villalobos of Camarillo. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Birkett; parents, Romualdo and Ciriana Medina; sisters, Lupe Blanchard and Martha Tjaden; and brother, Pete Medina.
Services with be held on August 8th at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo: Rosary at 10:00 am, Funeral Service at 11:00 am and Graveside Service at 12:00 pm with reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019