Manuel Miranda Cardenas
Santa Paula, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather, Manuel Miranda Cardenas who passed away at the age of 90 on March 11, 2019.
He was born on November 20, 1928 in Aravechi, Sonora, Mexico and raised by his parents Raul and Trinidad Rascon. He migrated to Santa Paula, CA and worked at the Boosey Ranch for 36 years. He met his first wife Caroline Cardenas. They had five children, Yolanda, who passed away at 3 months old, Manuel, Johnny, Michael and Frankie. He also raised his nieces Annie and Sally who he called his daughters. He has 15 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 13 great- great grandchildren who he loved as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raul and Trinidad Rascon, his first wife Caroline Garcia Cardenas, daughters Yolanda Garcia Cardenas and Annie Lozano. He leaves behind his loving wife & companion of 21 years Sally Reyes. Descanse en paz.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30AM with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 427 North Oak Street, Santa Paula, CA. Committal & Interment will then follow at Bardsdale Cemetery 1698 South Sespe Street, Fillmore, CA.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Manuel's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019