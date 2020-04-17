|
|
Manuel Servin Garcia
Oxnard - On April 9, 2020, Manuel Servin Garcia, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
Manuel was born on October 19, 1944 in Leon, Guanajuato and became a US Citizen in 2000. He was one of ten children born to Jessie Garcia Rivas.
He is preceded in death by his mother Jessie Garcia Rivas and Brothers Juan Rivas and Frankie Garcia; Sister Gloria Gonzalez.
He is survived by his daughters and son in-laws, Jacqueline and Manuel Rodriguez of Oxnard, CA; Jeannette and Tom Freeman III, of Fayetteville, NC and Son and daughter in-law Manuel Garcia Jr. and Robyn of Oxnard, CA.; 10 grandchildren - Manuel Rodriguez, Amanda Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Brianna Rodriguez, Melissa Garcia, Deanna Rodriguez, Manuel J. Garcia, Michael Garcia, Mandee Garcia of Oxnard, CA and Brittany Odom of Fayetteville, NC.; 6 Great-grandchildren - Isabella, Arissa, Nora, Payton, Emma and Elle of Oxnard, CA;
Psalms 91:1-2 He who dwells in the secret place of the Most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in him I will trust"
God's Garden
God looked around his Garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon his earth and saw your loving face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. His Garden must be beautiful he always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering he knew you were in pain and he knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw your path was difficult he closed your tired eyes, he whispered to you "Peace be Thine" and gave you wings to fly. When we saw you sleeping so calm and free of pain I wouldn't wish you back to earth to suffer once again. You've left us precious memories your love will be our guide. You live on through your children you will always be by our side. It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone; for part of us went with you on the day God called you home.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 2 people at one time from 3:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Manuel's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com. A Livestream link of Manuel's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020