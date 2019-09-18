|
|
Marc Thomas Vertin
Newburgh, IN - Marc Thomas Vertin, 68, of Newburgh IN, passed away on Thursday, Sept 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Indianapolis.
Marc was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 27, 1951. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sue Vertin; children, Cara Vertin Gabbard (Ken), Jason Vertin (Christy), Christina Vertin-Menendez (Hector), Elizabeth Vertin; 11 beautiful grandchildren he loved with all his heart; his sister, Beth Vertin, and his mother, Daphne Doris Vertin, along with many close wonderful cousins and good friends.
Marc was a US Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam.
Marc was a loving family man, true friend, and a loyal Dodger fan who wanted to serve others.
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to: End Polio Fund - Rotary Int'l Donate to End Polio or Rotary International, Attn: Polio Fund, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave. Evanston, IL 60201-3698, USA or to the family for funeral expenses.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 18, 2019