Marcelo Nuñez Perez
Oxnard, CA
Marcelo Nuñez Perez, 94, passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on Monday, April 8, 2019. A lifelong resident of Oxnard, California, Marcelo was born in Anaheim on May 30, 1924. A six generation Chicano, he was raised in Castroville, CA during his early childhood and was taken to Mexico after the tragic death of his father at the age of 7. He permanently returned to California in his late teens. Marcelo was proud of both his California and Mexican heritage and was enthusiastic about sharing stories of growing up in both places. He often amused loved ones with stories of his time in Tecate and Zacatecas, Mexico; growing up with his uncles, parents and siblings in Castroville, CA; his love for music and horses; and when he first met his wife and their life together raising their children.
In 1962, at the age of 38, Marcelo traveled back to Mexico from California with his cousin, Damacio Amaro and met the love of his life, Alicia Ramirez. The two returned to Oxnard, California that same year, and created a loving home where they raised their five children.
A devoted husband and cherished father, Marcelo is fondly remembered most for his great love for his family, his faith in God, and passion for life. A talented dancer, his gift for dancing the Boogie Woogie and Tamborazo showcased his deep love for music and his dual cultures. A man of fine taste, he earned a reputation for his admiration of classic cars and elegant style. In his teenage years Marcelo worked in the agricultural fields and at the age of 26, began working at Oxnard Frozen Foods as a forklift driver, where he proudly retired in 1986 after 30 years.
In his later years, Marcelo became passionate about his faith and dedicated his life to serving God; regularly attending church service with his wife. Known for his hard work, Marcelo provided for his family and even in retirement continued to lavish them with love and support by cooking and cleaning around the house, tending to his vegetable and rose garden, and helping care for and enjoying his grandchildren. Marcelo lived a simple life, was a role model to many and demonstrated to his children the true love of a father. A man of great humility and generosity, Marcelo will be missed by many.
Marcelo is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Perez and Antonia Nunez and daughter Patricia Perez. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Alicia Ramirez Perez; children: Armando Perez (Nora), Leti Castro (Edward), Carlos Perez (Gabriela) and Carmen Perez-Jordan (Jerron); grandchildren: Armando Marcelo Perez, Melissa Lugo (Michael), Eddie Castro Jr., Isaac Marcel Castro, Michaela Perez, Carlos Perez, Vicente Castro, Jacob Castro, Karla Perez, Tatiana Castro, and Jerron Marcelo Jordan Jr. ; great-grandchildren: Nehemiah Marcelo and Kingston Lugo; siblings: Manuela "Nellie" Casas, Ismael Perez, Aurora Hernandez, Consuelo Munguia, Rita Ramirez and Juan Antonio Espinosa and a host of beloved family, dear friends and neighbors.
All Services Will Be Held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Viewing will be at Funeraria del Angel "Angel Mortuary" from 7-9 am located at 401 West Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93030. Rosary will begin at 9:30 am at Saint Anthony's Church located at 2511 South "C" Street, Oxnard, CA 93033. Mass Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am at Saint Anthony's Church located at 2511 South "C" Street. Burial will follow the mass service at Santa Clara Cemetery at 2370 North "H" Street, Oxnard, CA 93030.
