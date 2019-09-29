|
|
Margaret Anita Minks
Oxnard - Margaret Anita Minks was born July 15, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to Eugene and Jean Brand. She was raised on the family farm along with her sister Barbara.
At an early age she showed an aptitude for playing musical instruments but especially excelled as a singer. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio with a masters degree in Music Education. Shortly thereafter while teaching in Ohio, she met Richard Minks, the love of her life. It was Richard's dream to move to California so off they went in 1963. Their only son, Christopher Eugene, was born five years later.
Margaret was in great demand as a soloist. Her original goal was to sing opera. She and Richard moved to Germany to pursue her dream where her singing career took off. They returned to Ventura and at an invitation to sing at College Heights Church in Ventura, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior.
From there her life consisted of many overseas and statewide mission trips. She once said she had over 1,000 voice students. In addition to singing, she directed the Bells at Ventura Missionary Church, the Tambourine Praise Team and various choirs in the Ventura and Oxnard area. She learned Biblical Hebrew which she taught to others.
Margaret was a mentor to many and an inspiration to those that knew her. Her gifts and talents have been used solely to glorify God.
Margaret graduated to Heaven on September 26, 2019. Her life and legacy to prayer and worship will not be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara and her beloved husband Richard.
She is survived by her son Christopher and grandsons, Koushin and Taishin.
A praise and worship service and celebration of life will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo on Monday October 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception to fellowship and reminisce. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019