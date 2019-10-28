|
|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Guthrie) Ragle Clohessy, 83, died peacefully on October 15, 2019. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Peggy grew up with two younger brothers, John and Jim. She followed her aunt to California, where she married Herbert Underwood Ragle. They raised three children while moving to Illinois, Colorado, and back to California, during which Peggy earned her college degree. In Thousand Oaks, known as Ann (or Mrs. Ragle to her students), she taught Junior High and Elementary school until she reached retirement. She had a passion for teaching chess to her students, and was known and appreciated by the educators for all the volunteer time she spent investing in the students this way. She also loved computers, and looked for ways to help bridge the technology gap with older adults.
Ann leaves her second husband, Ronald Clohessy (85), her three children, Robin Lynn Pratt (Gregory Pratt), Dawn Alison Nettles (Les Nettles), and Brook Herbert Ragle (Sheri Saltsman), and her seven grandchildren (Mason, Miles, Rebecca,Stephanie, Jessica, Hunter and Zachary).
Please send memories you'd like to share to
[email protected] and/or let us know if you'd like to be invited to an upcoming celebration of her life.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019