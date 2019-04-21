|
Margaret Ann Whitacre
Ventura, CA
Margaret Ann Whitacre of Ventura went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, on March 23, 2019 at a local hospital at the age of 89 following a brief illness.
Margaret was born June 1929 to James Naylor and Achsah Hutson Naylor in El Paso, Texas. She attended Radford School for Girls and Texas Western College. Besides Texas, Margaret also lived in Arizona and New Mexico before settling in California with her family.
Margaret is survived by daughters Diana Whitacre of Ventura, Eileen Whitacre of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Laura McCarren (Charles) of Atascadero and son Stephen Whitacre (Peggy) of Camarillo, four grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold Naylor and James Naylor, and sister Mary Frances Garth.
Margaret was a member of Grace Church in Ventura. She loved all animals especially her cat Jingles.
Private services will be held in El Paso, Texas.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019