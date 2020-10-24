Margaret Antoinette Frye Adelman



Margaret Antoinette Fryer Adelman died on October 17, 2020 after a slow decline in health. She was 93 years old.



She is survived by her four children Marty, Jim, Katy and Tom; their spouses Debbie Russell, Piper Gray and Hannah Ross, and her nine grandchildren, Lex, Katelyn, Jacob, Sam, Henry, Isaac, Emory, Camilla and Meg.



To friends and strangers alike, Margaret expressed optimism. Though her early years were marked by tragedy, she, like many raised during the Great Depression, never lost her gratitude for life's little moments of joy. Margaret was the last child of Minerva Biller and Roy Fryer. Her mother died of breast cancer when Margaret was six and she grew up in the care of housekeepers and cousins on a sprawling orange and walnut ranch in Spadra, California. She had two much older brothers, Rob, who survived many bombing missions during the war, only to die in an accident shortly after his return home, and Edward, a scientist and professor.



She attended college at UC Davis, but found her ambitions to attend vet school thwarted when male veterans returned from the war and displaced the female students. Margaret met Jack Adelman in the early fifties, and the two married almost immediately. Jack became a physician and Margaret adopted a late career as a tax preparer that she enjoyed immensely. They remained devoted to one another for 49 years, enjoying a life of smart talk, good jokes, dance tunes, travel and rearing their four children in beautiful Somis, California.



Raised a Christian, married to a Jew, in spiritual matters she was agnostic, but in human matters she was endlessly generous. Like many Californians of her generation, she was a registered Republican who became disillusioned with her party in the sixties. She was excited about the election of RFK and glimpsing him shortly before his death by illegal handgun made her a lifelong advocate for gun control. The election of Barack Obama did much to restore her faith in America.



After the death of her husband in 2001, she relocated to Arroyo Grande, CA where she enjoyed her grandchildren and volunteered in the community. Margaret spent her last years, playing bridge, reading novels, making sugar cookies and doting on her dog, Coco.



Donations can be made to the following: Planned Parenthood, Woods Humane Society, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast









