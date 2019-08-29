|
|
Margaret E. Dahl
Oak View - Margaret E. Dahl, 59, of Oak View, CA passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Margaret was born in Akron, OH to Phyllis and Marion Porter. Margaret grew up modeling. She was an avid traveller and found professional success as a flight attendant, working for several airlines including Delta. She enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, but most especially fishing. She also had a lot of fun while gambling and visiting the Indian Reservations.Margaret was very sociable and was loved by many. She was adept with Facebook and other social media. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Marion, and, and she was joined in death by her mother, Phyllis. She is survived by her friend, Sam Shirck; her three children: Bobbi Shain, Tommy and his wife, Courtney, and Josh and his wife, Amanda. She also left behind six grandchildren; her brother, Chuck and his wife, Cherlynn; and her sister, Debbie and her husband, Ed; along with lots of other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 29, 2019