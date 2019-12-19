|
|
Margaret F. Alvarado
Oxnard - MARGARET F. ALVARAD Humbly Raised & Educated 10 Children in the Catholic Faith
Margaret Figueroa Alvarado, 82, embraced by God on the 7th day of December, 2019, in the same place He first gave her life, her beloved Oxnard, California. Margaret is now reunited with her 46-year partner in marriage, Eulalio Sr., her parents Miguel and Hilaria, and siblings Mary, Michael and Manuel. She leaves behind her remaining three siblings, as well as 10 children, 22 grandchildren, and 16 great -grandchildren.
As a young woman attending Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Margaret considered Catholic vocations, specifically Sisterhood, but she chose to serve God instead by raising a family devoted to the same beliefs and values she inherited from her parents. Saint Anthony's Parish in Oxnard hosted most of her pinnacle moments, from countless Baptisms to First Communions, Confirmations, Graduations and Marriages. Margaret's faith was enriched through pilgrimages she made to holy sites in Mexico, France, Spain, Portugal and Israel.
Among Margaret's daily rituals was reading prayer books, devotionals and Catechism manuals or praying for family and friends through her regular recitations of Rosaries and Novenas. But Margaret didn't just digest her faith, she lived it. Caring for her sick husband for 11 years was testimony to Margaret simply following the example of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Margaret made education foremost in her goals for the family. She made sure all ten of her children received a full education at St. Anthony's Elementary and Santa Clara High School, resulting in more than half attaining a college degree and three earning master's or law degrees. Two of her children are championing education as teachers, and eleven grandchildren currently have or will soon earn their college degrees. Until failing health confined Margaret to the home, she never missed a child or grandchild's graduation ceremony.
In addition to her contagious laugh and smile, the family will miss Margaret's undiscovered talent as a cook, especially incomparable simple items like homemade tortillas de harina and frijoles refritos, both of which needed nothing but themselves to captivate one's taste buds. No toppings required. And despite the overwhelming task of cooking for a large family, sometimes 3 separate meals to satisfy finicky eaters, it was always done with her favorite ingredient, Love.
Margaret is survived by her sister Ramona Lerma and brothers Jose and Max Figueroa. Surviving children include Edward, David, Jess, Arthur, Christine, Michael, Eulalio Jr., Valerie, Regina and Carlos. Surviving grandchildren are Sarah, James, Haley, Andrew, Arthur Jr., Jacqueline, Cheyenne, Jessica, Natalie, Krysta, Ashly, Dmitri, Alexei, Emiliano, Michael Jr., Katya, Nathan, Layla, Talia, Lucah, Illiana, and Joaquin. Her great grandchildren Matthew, Nicholas, Sophie, Ember, Zoe, Brian, Cataleya, Cashton, Brave, Lucah, Cecelia, Trinity, Marah, Judith, Camila, and Aviana will all miss her dearly.
Friends and Family are invited to Margaret's Public Viewing and Prayer Service Friday evening December 27, and to the Funeral Mass and Final Resting placement on Saturday morning December 28 at Santa Clara Cemetery & Mortuary, 2370 North "H" Street, in Oxnard. Those who would like may send flowers and donations to this address.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019