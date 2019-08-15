|
Margaret Ferguson MacGillivray Genge
- - Peggy was born and raised in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia as an only child to Alexander and Nettie Fraser MacGillivray. She really loved to skate, sing, dance and play the piano every chance she got. After graduating she moved to Toronto to became a legal secretary prior to moving farther west to Vancouver where she met Gordon Genge, her husband for 25 years. The newly weds immigrated to the USA for work and lived in New England for 8 years where their 3 boys were born prior to moving west again to Los Angeles where Gordon founded his own successful business. The family then moved to the beach at Rincon Pt. in 67 and after her children went off to school, Peggy's love for travel took her to more than 100 different countries. Peggy lived in Ventura County for over 50 years where she passed peacefully surrounded by her family a week after her 95th birthday. She is survived by her sons Jeffry Alexander, Christopher Gordon Fraser, and Gregory Paul Genge along with her three grandchildren, Gordon Alexander, Baily Michelle and Jeffry Derek Genge who now reside in California and Mexico. Peggy was always a lot of fun and got to travel the world, but always said she would return to rest in Nova Scotia, joining her mum and dad at the Elgin Cementry. All services will be held there on Aug 22nd, at 3 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 15, 2019