Margaret Gabriel

Margaret GabrielOxnard - Margaret (Valenzuela) Gabriel, Our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and friend went to be with the lord October 7, 2020. She was born July 17, 1940 and grew up in El Rio, Ca. She worked as a construction worker and was a member of the Laborers Union Local 585 working with her brothers and nephews. Margaret also worked for her nephew at Custom Circuits alongside her sister Cecilia Capps. She was a loving mother and Grandmother to many, it didn't matter if you were biological or married in, she treated every child equally and would ensure you had some of the best food you would remember for the rest of your life. She moved to Missouri in 1991 after she married Mack Marion Carter. She lived there more than 20 years living her best life with family and many many amazing friends. She was very involved in the VFW and the ladies auxiliary and pink ladies! Margaret also enjoyed cooking for the VFW in Port Hueneme, Ca and Amazonia, Mo. She returned to California in 2014 following the death of her husband Danny Gabriel, Sr. Margaret Is survived By her daughter's Carrie Valenzuela (Sam) and MaryEdith Carter both of Ca. Son's Oscar Fletcher of Ca. Kenneth (Kathy) and Mack (Alica) Carter of Mo. Her brother Jesse Valenzuela (Hilda) of Ca. And Alfred Valenzuela (Tanya) of Sc. Including numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Petra Felkins and Cecilia Capps. Brothers, Johnny and Leo Valenzuela. And daughter Michele Arguello. Services will be held in the Santa Clara cemetery chapel (by invitation only due to limited seating) in Oxnard on Friday October 23 at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service that allows 100 people to attend. There will be a celebration of life in Missouri, date TBD