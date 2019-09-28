|
Margaret Gamboa
Oxnard - Our mother, Margaret Rico Gamboa 88, rested in peace on September 17 th , 2019 at home in the presence of her children and grandchildren. A Catholic rosary will be recited on September 30, 2019 at Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held for Margaret Rico Gamboa of Oxnard California on Tuesday, October 1 st , 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony's Church in Oxnard . Our mother will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Born on March 20, 1931 to Jesus Cuenca Rico and Paula Flores Rico in Los Angeles California; Margaret was the mother of 12 children, dedicated wife and homemaker, Hospice Volunteer, and also volunteered with the Sister Servants of Mary. Margaret was also a "yard duty" monitor at Santa Clara Elementary School for many years. Margaret was the president of the Girls Athletics Association at Santa Clara High school and graduated from SC in 1950. After graduating high school, Margaret attended Business college in Los Angeles for two years and returned home to continue helping run the family owned business "La Barca Market" on E. 2 nd St which was the first Mexican owned business in La Colonia.
Our mother was preceded in death by her loving spouse Gregory Arreola Gamboa, and her two sons Stephen Gamboa and Louis Gamboa. She was also preceded in death by her (parents Jesus and Paula Rico), and siblings Raul Rico and Esther Rico Rivera. She is survived by one sibling, Beatrice Rico Pina. Carrying on the legacy of their mother are the 10 surviving siblings of the Familia Gamboa- Socorro Rico Gamboa, Paula Rico Gamboa, Jess Rico Gamboa, Reuben Rico Gamboa, Patricia Gamboa-Puentes, Mary Adele Rico Gamboa, Glorianne Gamboa- Soria, Beatrice Gamboa- Villavicencio, and Judith Gamboa-Vasquez. Margaret was a loving grandmother to her 17 grandchildren which includes, Stephen Gamboa, Gregory Puentes, Maggie Puentes, Reggie Soria, Skylar Soria, Alexandria Gamboa-Rector, Nick Gamboa, Lucas Saucedo, Joey Saucedo, Gilbert Medina , Gregory Gamboa Jr, Mariah Gamboa, Noah Gamboa, Beatrice Gamboa-Estrella, Christopher Gamboa, Lily Gamboa and Isaiah Villavicencio.
"See you later, alligator"- Mom/Grandma
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019