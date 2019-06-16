|
|
Margaret June Rose Hawthorne
Ventura - Margaret June Rose Hawthorne (June) 87 of Ventura, California passed away on June 7 in Ventura. June was born in Crossgar, Northern Ireland to Stanley and Molly Harris on January 15, 1932. June went to Down High School in Down Patrick, Northern Ireland. June immigrated to the United States in January 1948, where the family settled in Mamaroneck, New York. June was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1960.
June was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Clifford Hawthorne; June and Cliff were married in May 1969. She was pre-deceased by her sister Thelma Robinson, her brother, Stanley Harris, her sister-in-law, Alice Harris, and her brothers-in-law, Frank Ventura and Tom Robinson.
June is survived by her three brothers: Wesley Harris (Phyllis), Samuel Harris (Regina), and Ross Harris; and four sisters: Molly Artico, Rochelle Sagarminaga (Carlos), Wendy Barrios, and Roberta Ventura. She is also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Victoria Care Center for the care they provided to June for over 3 1/2 years. She will be missed by all. Per her request, there will be no funeral. June will be cremated and buried at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019