|
|
Margaret M. Peterson, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019, at the Townehouse in Ventura, California.
She was born on November 9, 1921 in Manhattan, New York, to Godfrey Ahern and Bertha Ahern (Heard). She graduated St. Agnes High school, in College Point, New York, and attended 1 year at Oxnard College.
Margaret outlived three spouses, she was first married to Raymond Bond, second to Harry Barber, and most recently to Robert Peterson.
She retired in 1986 in Oxnard at age 65, she then became a widow, when her second husband Harry Barber passed away in 1987.
She is survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters, and 6 children. Margaret had 19 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren, and 30 great great grandchildren.
She had a great sense of humor, and an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Her memorial service will be held on March 23, at 11am, to celebrate Margaret's life: LDS church in Ventura,10400 Henderson Road, Ventura, CA 93004.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019