Margaret Molina PerezPiru - Margaret Molina Perez, 95, passed away on June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born in Piru, CA on December 9, 1924She is survived by her children Julio Perez, Jr (Ana Ramos), Carmen Strawn, JoAnn Perez, Diane Jimenez and Donna Perez, 12 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. And others that called her Grandma.She worked for Piru Packing House where she met her husband Julio Perez, Sr. they married in 1945 and had 6 children who she loved dearly.She was the rock of her family, she loved them unconditionally, she was so kind, and generous to everyone she came in contact with. Her Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren were the apple of her eye.The Dodger's were her favorite team, she loved to watch them on TV also at Dodger stadium. She enjoyed going to Vegas and winning big! Loved road trips and going on cruises, camping, some of her favorite things to do on a daily basis were making puzzles, word search books, and reading her daily newspaper.She loved making her famous tortillas which she made everyday until she was in her 90's, her family loved her fried tortillas mixed with eggs (known as "tortilla and egg"). She loved gardening, always wanted to make sure her plants were watered and well kept up, she also enjoyed spending several hours at local nurseries looking at all the plants and flowers.Our loving Mother will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by Julio, her husband of 45 years, son George Perez, father and mother Lucio and Luz Molina, sister's Helen Rodriguez, Josephine Alcantar and Isabel Rebucas and Grandson Paul Perez, Great-Grandson Aaron Perez.Rosary and Mass will be on June 13, 2020, at San Salvador Church at 10:00 am, due to COVID-19 restrictions; space is limited to the amount of people attending. Burial will be at the Piru Cemetery at 11:00 am, no limit of attendance. Face masks are required.Please feel free to sign her guest book at