Margaret Penza
Camarillo - Margaret "Peggy" Lois Penza passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 89 years old and led a wonderful and inspiring life. Even during her last days, she only thought of the health and well-being of others and, of course, her sense of humor stayed with her throughout. Her Catholic faith and trust in God were never ending.
Peggy was born on September 16, 1930 in Paola, Kansas. She graduated with honors from Ursuline Academy, Paola, Kansas. and then went on to pursue her college education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and English at Mount Saint Scholastica (now Benedictine College) in Atchison, Kansas graduating in 1952 Summa Cum Laude. She won numerous public speaking awards and completed her post graduate work at Kansas State University and Texas State College for Women.
She was married in 1954 to the love of her life, Salvatore, and later moved to Oxnard, California in 1959 where they raised their five children. During this time, she worked as a substitute teacher for several of the local high schools including Hueneme, Rio Mesa, Oxnard and Santa Clara.
In 1974, she started a very successful second career as a commodity and stock broker. In 1975, Barron's Investment Insights Reports listed Margaret Penza as the first woman to manage a National Broker Commodity Futures branch office- a true pioneer. She had a daily featured TV program that was broadcast in Southern California called "Welcome to the Wonderful World of Commodities". After the merger of her business, she held several stock broker & financial advisory positions. Most recently, she was a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley for over 28 years. Even though she achieved great success in her business she always felt that her biggest accomplishment was providing her children with a Catholic education from St. Anthony's and Santa Clara High School. She instilled her love of education and successfully inspired all her children & grandchildren to pursue their college degrees.
Peggy had a fierce love of family and found great joy in spending time with them. Over the many years, her home was always the center of activity, hosting countless celebrations with family and friends. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents John and Matilda and her sister, Mae Jean Rayne. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Salvatore, her five children, Steven (Nancy), Vincent (Delia), Salvatore (Mary), Christopher (Christine), MarySue (Steven) and her 9 grandchildren, Paul (Emily), Mark Withers, Nicholas, Bradley, Michael, Angela, Isabella, Salvatore, Allyson and 2 great-grandchildren (Lucas and Samuel). She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed by friends, colleagues and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Peggy was truly the heart and soul of the Penza family leaving them an enduring legacy of loving God and family.
The Rosary Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 6:00 p.m., at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in memory of Peggy on Friday, January 3, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, CA 93010.
In lieu of flowers, the Penza family encourages you to donate to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019