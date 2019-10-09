|
|
Margaret Ramirez
Oxnard - Margaret was the daughter of Candelario and Celestina Arellano. Margaret was born in VC Community Hospital in October 6, 1937 and passed on September 29, 2019. She attended Oxnard High School and was a Teachers Aide for over twenty years with the Oxnard School District. Margaret was the beloved wife of Richard Ramirez for 60 years. Loving mother to her children Betsy and Richard Jr. She has two surviving sisters Melindie and Virginia. Margaret is with her late sister Angie Alvarez. To our beautiful angel please watch over us until we are all together again. We love you Mama. Margaret's services will be on October 15, 2019, Tuesday at Santa Clara Church, 323 S. E St. Oxnard at 10 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019