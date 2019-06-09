|
|
Margaret Susan Shipp
Ventura - On the morning of Friday, May 31, 2019, Margaret Susan Shipp unexpectedly passed away at the age of 77. Susan was born on June 22, 1941 in Durant, Oklahoma, to Mamie and Edmund Hawthorne. She graduated from Poteau High School and attended Oklahoma University before moving to California. After arriving in Southern California, she met and married William "Bill" Shipp and started a family of two children, Mark and Jennifer. Despite raising them alone after Bill's early passing, Susan managed to build not only a loving family, but a successful career as an insurance broker for over 60 years. She was widely known as a true technician and a consummate professional. Her son, Mark, is honored to carry on her legacy in the insurance industry.
Later in her life, she married her beloved, long-time partner, Bryan Tremblay, and presided as the matriarch of her family, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Susan and Bryan shared a passion for cats, and were known to refer to them often as their babies. She was loved and admired by a lifetime of friends and relations and was well known for her quick wit, her considerable intellect, her infectious spirit, and her singular sense of humor. She had a fiercely loyal passion for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners and looked forward to watching and cheering on her teams every season.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Ed, and mother, Mamie, along with her first husband, Bill, to whom she has now returned.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Tremblay; her two children, Mark Shipp and Jennifer Garner; daughter-in-law, Julie Shipp; and four grandchildren, Lance St. Laurent, Emily St. Laurent, Everett Shipp, and Nickolas Garner — in addition to her several spoiled cats.
A memorial service will be held at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. and immediately following a Celebration of Life at The Shores Restaurant and Bar in Oxnard Shores.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the feline shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019