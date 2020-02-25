|
Margaret Thompson Brue
Transcended peacefully on February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and son. After 60 years of living a beautiful life. What a gift she was in our lives! So, we appreciate her!
Margaret was born in Los Angeles, CA on August 9, 1959 to Katie Cornell Thompson. She graduated from Los Angeles High School and was a proud member of the Drill Team and Class of 1977.
Margaret met the love of her life, Sampson B. Brue Jr., while attending Berendo Junior High School in Los Angeles, and started dating while attending Los Angeles High School and they married in 1981. In 1983, she moved to Ventura County to be with her husband who was stationed at what was then Naval Air Station Point Mugu.
After giving birth to their son Sampson B. Brue III on May of 1988, the family moved to Oxnard, CA in September of 1989, where they currently live.
In 1992, Margaret was hired by Point Mugu Federal Credit Union as a Teller and was advanced to Member Services Representative. In 1996, she received an award for "Employee of the Year". After a name change to Pacific Oaks Federal Credit Union, in 2015 the credit union merged with Premier America Federal Credit Union. Having served for 23 years of service to the citizens of Ventura County she retired.
In June of 2018, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and had a successful surgery in July of 2018. After two months of remission cancerous tumors returned and she fought a long hard fight and was taken home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother Katie Cornell Thompson. She is survived by her husband Sampson B. Brue Jr.; son Sampson B. Brue III; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and James Boyce; niece Jamie Nicole Boyce; nephews James Roosevelt and Austin Sebastine Boyce; uncle Billy Thompson; aunt Opal Mintz; aunt Ahver Rae Thompson and other family members and friends nationwide.
Margaret was a nurturing and great mother to her son and a vivid basketball fan, not to mention a loving and loyal wife to her husband for 43 years. She also enjoyed live music and believed in living life to the fullest each day and traveling. Margaret did it her way!
Her "Celebration of Life" is March 14, 2020, at 9:00 AM at: Saint Anthony's Church, 2511 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93033 and a reception at 11:00 AM at the Elks Lodge, 801 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93033.
A special "Thank you!!!" for the urgency and effort in extending my wife's quality of life to God who utilized these two men:
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
Obstetrician-gynecologist
Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD
Oncologist
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020