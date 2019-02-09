|
|
Margaret Wong Kamekona Lee
ventura, CA
Born in Hilo, Hawaii on July 28, 1927 to Eva Amoe Wong and Willard Toko Kamekona. Margaret married Pak Him Lee on December 5, 1943. He predeceased her in March of 2009. She is survived by eight children Dennis (Kathleen), Abigail Mellott, Pamela Shaniuk (Jim), Margaret Ohlson (Rickey), Tom Lee (Jayne), Sharilyn Lee, Carter Lee (Leah), and Tanya Lee. She was the matriarch of five generations with eight children, 24 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She lost her son, George Lee, on April 2008. She was born into a family of 16 children and is the last of her siblings.
Mom grew up in Hilo then moved to Honolulu working like all the local girls at the pineapple plantation. She lived in Guam and then spent many years in Okinawa, Japan. She raised her children on Okinawa, but came to the mainland for a few years so her children would have more opportunities. She and Pak purchased a home and opened a restaurant on York Blvd in Highland Park. After a few years she returned to Okinawa, Japan. While there she worked at the high school for many years, where she was very active sponsoring many of the schools clubs and activities and was "Mom" to all of the children. She also taught hula for years and shared her knowledge of her Hawaiian culture to many and was well known throughout the island for her talents of dancing and teaching the hula throughout the island. Also she played an important role of ambassador to new military families and servicemen arriving on the island. She gave tours and educated them on island life and made herself available to them at all times.
She and Pak retired and moved back to their home in Ventura. Mom went to work with her son, George Lee, at Juro Cho Sushi on the robata grill. George later moved to a larger location next to the beach and opened Tacos N Beer at the old location. Mom was the manager of Tacos N Beer. When George suffered a stroke, she was at his side daily to care for him, until his passing. Mom always expressed her Aloha spirit and would always help anyone in need. We can hear Mom asking the kids "Did you eat? Are you hungry? She would always feed them and they would help her out by sweeping or doing some odd chore at the restaurant. She was known affectionately as "Mom" to all the customers and locals at Seaward in the Pierpont area. She was fiercely independent and always kept her family safe and close to her. At home there was always rice and something cooking on the stove. We would walk in the back door and help ourselves. She was surrounded by her family in those last days as we remembered how she had loved and cared for us. She went very peacefully to be with her Lord on January 25, 2019. Death takes the body, God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
Services will be held on March 23, 2019 at the Orchard Community Church in Ventura at 2 PM. Charitable donations should be made to Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation, 147 N. Brent Street, Ventura, California 93003 in memory of Margaret Lee for the loving care she received there.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 9 to Mar. 8, 2019