Margarita Carmen Jurado



Our beloved mother, Margarita Carmen Jurado (Perez), age 75, of Oxnard, CA, went to be with our Lord in paradise on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Margie was a resident of Glenwood Care Center for several years. Margie was born on April 20, 1945, to the late Jose Jurado and Maria (Chavez) Jurado Altamirano. Margie was united in marriage to our wonderful father, Rodolfo Perez-Perez in 1963. Margie bravely fought an unimaginable battle with Alzheimer's and succumbed to the many symptoms of Dementia. Margie was fragile yet fierce until her very last breath.



These past 4 months, Margie was unable to have visitors by her side at Glenwood due to the pandemic. However, there continued to be numerous hours of window visits and time spent praying, singing and making as many memorable moments as possible under the circumstances.



Margie honored her life as a dedicated, loving mother and a grandmother. She was born in Ysleta, (now known as El Paso) Texas. Later she spent the majority of her life in Ventura County, CA. The spring of 1998, she made a decision to move to Wisconsin when receiving the news that her twin granddaughters were born. She resided in Shawano, Wisconsin for over a decade to help raise and care for her grandchildren. Later on in 2014, she returned to Oxnard.



Margie valued her religion, faith and family very much. Margie was strong, deeply loved and a truly admirable woman. She loved her children intensely and that was unwavering. Margie loved to cook, sew, crochet, spend time with her grandchildren and go fishing. For years, she worked as a cosmetologist after earning her license at Oxnard Beauty College. She was an amazing hairdresser and had a following of supportive clientele for many years. Margie also worked at Wal-Mart in Shawano and adored working in the Craft/Sewing department. Margie devoted time to countless friends by delivering meals, gifts, giving up her last dollars to help someone in need, doing hair for the elderly at nursing homes and overall spreading love and feistiness wherever she went.



Margie's loving family and all who knew her will dearly miss her. She is survived by: her son Marco Antonio (fiancé Angie) of Oxnard, her daughter Angelica Chevalier (Randal) of Keshena, WI, daughter Leticia Perez-Morales (Bobby) of Oxnard; her grandchildren, Nickolas Ross, Savannah Renee, Victoria Joy, Markie and great-great-granddaughter Jazmyn Ariah Cuenca. Margie is further survived by her nine (9) siblings, a multitude of nieces, nephews, countless relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: her husband, Rodolfo and her parents, Jose and Maria. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



Te quiero mucho hermosa, bonita, chula, preciosa mama, con todo mi Corazon!









