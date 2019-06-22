Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Parish
323 S. E St
Oxnard , CA
View Map
Margarita Chretin Alvarado


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margarita Chretin Alvarado Obituary
Margarita Chretin Alvarado

Oxnard - Margarita Chretin Alvarado, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born April 10, 1928 in Los Angeles, to Juan Chretin and Maria del Carmen Calderon, she was the third of six children. She had four wonderful children from her first marriage. As time passed Margarita later met her love Arturo Alvarado whom she married. In her early years she worked as a field worker then as an accomplished seamstress at Olga's garment Co. for 30 years. Margarita truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; she enjoyed cleaning, this was a must! She also enjoyed gardening and loved challenging crossword puzzles but most of all family events, dancing, music and being around her family. She had a great sense of humor and a playful spirit that will truly be missed. She was a woman of Faith who instilled kindness, love, and compassion to her family. With a heart of Gold she gave freely of herself always helping others with kind words, money, hugs, wisdom, most of all love and so much more. She leaves a legacy to aspire to behind. She is preceded in death by son Jose Luis Jaramillo and husband Arturo Alvarado of 56 years. She is survived by her children; Norma Jaramillo, Maria Elena Gutierrez (Jorge) and Ruben Jaramillo, thirteen grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 N. H St, Oxnard CA 93036 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with the Rosary held at 6:00 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019. Mass will be held at Santa Clara Parish 323 S. E St., Oxnard CA 93030 at 10:00 am Monday, June 24, 2019 followed by Interment at Santa Clara Cemetery/Mortuary, reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 22, 2019
