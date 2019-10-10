|
Margie De Young
Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Margie De Young announces her passing on October 5, 2019, at the age of 99 years.
Margie will be lovingly remembered by her children, John, Barbara, Jimmy, Richard, Judy, Diane and Nancy. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Jeff, Darla, Gregg, Tina, Charles, Deborah, David, Richard, Christopher and Stacy: as well as her great grandchildren, Cody, Megan, Ryan, Allie, Taylor, Kady, Andrew, Nicholas, Anthony Danielle, Erik, Brett, Paige, Megyn, Matthew and Hannah.
A Memorial Service for Margie will be held next spring. Family and friends will be notified of time and place.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019