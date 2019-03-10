|
Margo Henning Idol
Newbury Park, CA
A Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Margo Idol passed away from complications with Multiple Myeloma and Influenza at the age of 73.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, while her parents, Fred and Helen Henning were stationed there with the US Army during WWII. Margo was an only child raised in Woodland Hills, California where she attended Canoga Park High School and Pierce College.
She was introduced to her husband of 53 years, Michael Idol, in 1963 by her cousin Tom Fullerton. Mike and Margo were married on January 29, 1966 in Van Nuys, California. Her first three years of marriage included being an Army wife traveling to Georgia with her husband during military training prior to his deployment to Vietnam in 1968. Upon separation from military service Margo, Mike and their family returned to Woodland Hills where Michael began his career with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Margo was a firefighter's wife for 32 years and loved the excitement of chasing fire trucks and sharing special times with her extended fire department family. Margo and Mike moved to Newbury Park, California in 1974 and spent the next 44 years raising their family, volunteering in her community schools, and making lifelong friendships wherever she traveled. She enjoyed her 25 years on the Board of Directors of the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation where she helped make a difference in the lives of burn survivors and assisted in the development of burn prevention programs.
Margo enjoyed playing tennis, traveling in their motorhome and family activities with all of her grandchildren. She was a master seamstress, making clothing and altering garments for many families in the community.
She is survived by her husband Mike; her sons Brad and Chad, Brad's wife Marie, grandsons Gavin, Drew, Colin, Caden, and Cole, and granddaughters Lauren and Taylor Porter. Margo Henning Idol "Nana" will be missed by so many. All who knew her will remember her charming smile, bright eyes, bounding laughter and sparkling bling attire.
In honor of Margo, donations can be made in her name to: The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, 50 North Hill Ave, Suite 305, Pasadena, CA 91106, www.aarbf.org.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Margo Idol will be held: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 1:00P.M. ? 4:00P.M., Camarillo Airport Commemorative Air Force Museum, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. Food and refreshments will be served.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2019