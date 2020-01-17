|
|
Marguerite Louise McCants
Ventura - Marguerite Louise McCants, 90, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at home Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born November 5, 1929, the 3rd child of nine in Canton, Oklahoma to Walter and Junetta Melrose. She enjoyed childhood adventures on the farm with her siblings. Marguerite graduated from Thomas High School in 1947.
In December 1950, she came to California. She soon met the love of her life, Al McCants, while he was home on leave from serving in the Korean War. When he returned, they eloped to Yuma, AZ, and were married on October 16, 1952.
In 1966, they became proud parents to daughter Kim. The family moved to Ventura in 1972. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and second mother to many of her daughter's friends. One of Marguerite's greatest joys was being Nana to her granddaughters Katie and Gabby.
Marguerite loved mochas, margaritas, word search puzzles, pop culture news, bowling, roller skating, dancing, game shows, working out, road trips, dogs, and most of all, spending time with her family.
She'll be remembered as talkative, fun, and full of stories—packing a lot of personality into a tiny package. Marguerite lived life to the fullest with her lively spirit, kind and generous ways, and strong bond with her husband.
Marguerite is survived by her devoted husband Al; daughter Kim Sones and her husband Dan; and grandchildren Katie and Gabby Sones of Ventura, California.
Marguerite is also survived by her siblings, Leland Melrose, Aubrey Melrose, Christine Schomber, Eldin Melrose, Elwin Melrose, Richard Melrose, as well as extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Ella and Dolly.
A celebration of life and love will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26, 2020