|
|
Maria Antonia Aguilar
Camarillo - Maria Antonia Aguilar, age 86, of Camarillo California, passed away at home on September 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Maria married the love of her life, Edmundo Aguilar, with whom she raised their five children, Sally, Ed Jr, Yvonne, Gilbert and Rene. This love continued blessing them with the addition of fifteen Grandchildren and seventeen great Grandchildren. Maria's strong commitment to faith and family led her to be deeply involved for more than 50 years in her beloved Camarillo Community with St. Mary Magdalene Parish, the Guadalupanos, and many other organizations. Maria had many passions including family, faith, cooking, sewing (both professionally and for pleasure) and gardening. She will always be known for the love she showered on every child she came in contact with, as well as being everyone's friend, mother and grandmother. Maria was better known as "Grandma Maria" at home and throughout her 20 year career at Camp Amgen where she shared her love with her extended family. Our world will never be the same but her love and faith will continue to carry us through each day.
The rosary service for Maria will be held at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, on Wednesday, October 2 at 6:30 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, 2532 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.ConejoMountain.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019