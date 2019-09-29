Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Chapel
2532 Ventura Blvd
Camarillo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Antonia Aguilar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Antonia Aguilar Obituary
Maria Antonia Aguilar

Camarillo - Maria Antonia Aguilar, age 86, of Camarillo California, passed away at home on September 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Maria married the love of her life, Edmundo Aguilar, with whom she raised their five children, Sally, Ed Jr, Yvonne, Gilbert and Rene. This love continued blessing them with the addition of fifteen Grandchildren and seventeen great Grandchildren. Maria's strong commitment to faith and family led her to be deeply involved for more than 50 years in her beloved Camarillo Community with St. Mary Magdalene Parish, the Guadalupanos, and many other organizations. Maria had many passions including family, faith, cooking, sewing (both professionally and for pleasure) and gardening. She will always be known for the love she showered on every child she came in contact with, as well as being everyone's friend, mother and grandmother. Maria was better known as "Grandma Maria" at home and throughout her 20 year career at Camp Amgen where she shared her love with her extended family. Our world will never be the same but her love and faith will continue to carry us through each day.

The rosary service for Maria will be held at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, on Wednesday, October 2 at 6:30 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, 2532 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left at www.ConejoMountain.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now