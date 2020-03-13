|
Maria Cordero
Santa Paula - Maria Cordero, loving wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 76.
Maria was born on August 31, 1943 in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato, Mexico. She and her family moved to Ventura County in the early 1960s, where she studied, worked, and raised her family. Maria was a supervisor at Olga Company in Santa Paula for over 35 years, and then moved on to a position at MarketScan Information Systems in Westlake Village, where she went on to become a senior funding specialist. On November 22, 1969, she married Manuel Cordero, in 1976 they welcomed their daughter Vanessa.
Maria was known for her quick wit, generosity, and compassion. She was a voracious reader, loved music and movies, and going for long walks with her beloved dog Oliver. She loved and valued her family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Maria is survived by her husband Manuel, her daughter Vanessa, her sisters Consuelo and Raquel, brother Gustavo and his wife Anita, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service for Maria will be arranged in the coming weeks, details will be shared with friends and family soon.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020