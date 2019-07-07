|
Maria Cristina "Cristy" Crawford
Ventura - Maria Cristina "Cristy" Crawford, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019 in her home.
Cristy was born in Ventura, California to Robert "Bob" and Zaida Worthley on January 9, 1965. She went to High School at St. Bonaventure and graduated class of '83. She went on to excel in restaurant management and was the store manager of a McDonalds in Ventura for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family talking and laughing, paddle boarding in Kauai, camping in Yosemite, and most of all... beach camping in her hometown. She was a beautiful soul and brought joy to everyone who had the blessing of knowing her. She was a strong support to many people and was willing to do just about anything to help someone in need. She had a laugh that could brighten a room, and was contagious to all who heard it. Cristy was a devoted and loving mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She was an excellent cook and baker, and could turn any meal into a gourmet experience. We will forever mourn the loss of this wonderful person who has graced our lives with pure love and joy.
She was survived by her husband, David Crawford, her daughters, Lauren and Alyssa, her parents Robert "Bob" and Zaida Worthley, and her brother, Thomas Worthley. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Robert Crawford.
A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Rd., Ventura, California 93004, with a Memorial Mass following at 10:00 am celebrated by Fr. Daniel O'Sullivan . Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019