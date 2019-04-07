|
|
Maria de Jesus Ramos
Ventura, CA
Maria de Jesus Ramos, 94, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Oxnard. Mrs. Ramos was born on September 24, 1924 in Union de Tula, Jalisco, Mexico and was a Ventura resident for the past 45 years.
Maria was a homemaker, a devoted mother, and a very loving grandmother and great grandmother. She liked to dance and to sing. She would spend many hours crocheting.
Maria is survived by her children: Carmen Mandujano, of Merced, Manuel Villa Fana, of Mexicali, Teresa Varela, of Ventura, Richard Rodriguez, of Ventura, Felipe Rodriguez, of Ventura, Cleme Perez, of Oxnard; her brothers: Juan, Alfredo, Carlos, Javier, and Jesus Rodriguez; her sisters: Isabel Garcia and Alicia Rodriguez; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Fausto and Eugenio Rodriguez and by her sister, Teresa Palacios.
Friends and family may visit from 9:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00noon on Tuesday in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019