Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria de Jesus Ramos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria de Jesus Ramos Obituary
Maria de Jesus Ramos

Ventura, CA

Maria de Jesus Ramos, 94, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Oxnard. Mrs. Ramos was born on September 24, 1924 in Union de Tula, Jalisco, Mexico and was a Ventura resident for the past 45 years.

Maria was a homemaker, a devoted mother, and a very loving grandmother and great grandmother. She liked to dance and to sing. She would spend many hours crocheting.

Maria is survived by her children: Carmen Mandujano, of Merced, Manuel Villa Fana, of Mexicali, Teresa Varela, of Ventura, Richard Rodriguez, of Ventura, Felipe Rodriguez, of Ventura, Cleme Perez, of Oxnard; her brothers: Juan, Alfredo, Carlos, Javier, and Jesus Rodriguez; her sisters: Isabel Garcia and Alicia Rodriguez; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Fausto and Eugenio Rodriguez and by her sister, Teresa Palacios.

Friends and family may visit from 9:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00noon on Tuesday in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now