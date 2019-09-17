|
Maria De Los Angeles Campos
Oxnard - Maria De Los Angeles Diaz Campos, 93 of Oxnard, our beloved "AMA" was called to be with our Heavenly Father on September 7, 2019.
Maria affectionately known to her family as "AMA" was born in Ziquitaro, Michoacan, on August 1, 1926 to Antonio Diaz del Rio, and Luz Maya Baez. She was the third oldest of 11 children. AMA met her husband, Ramiro Campos Zamudio, in their hometown of Ziguitaro. They were married in the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City on May 12, 1948. Together they raised 9 children. They both worked hard to provide for their family. In 1965 the family began their journey to the United States. It took 5 years for the family to be all together again and reunited in Oxnard, CA in 1970.
AMA worked in the fields for many years to provide a better future for her family. She would wake up early in the morning to make her famous tortilla de harina. You would always find frijoles, salsa y queso to eat at her home. If there wasn't anything prepared, she would offer to make something. It was almost impossible to leave her home without eating. Her greatest accomplishment was providing unconditional love to each of her children and their families. She had a great sense of humor and her smile brought joy to the family. She taught us to work hard, be respectful, kind and helpful to others.
AMA also helped raised many of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was a mother figure to many including her siblings. Everyone seek her knowledge and wise advice. She valued education and encouraged us to stay in school. She proudly attended many graduations and enjoyed dressing up to take pictures with the family. She enjoyed going on trips and even went camping at the age of 92.
AMA was a devoted wife to Ramiro, her husband, the love of her life, for 37 years until his death in September 28, 1985. AMA was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Luz Maya, her siblings Margarita, Reynaldo, Rafael, Antonio, Luis, Raquel, Leonor, children Ramiro and Eliseo, son-in-law Rogelio Silvestre and great-grandson, Tyson Keith.
AMA is survived by her children, Jose Luis Campos (Landy), Carmen Diaz, Maria Estela Sanchez (Manuel), Pascual Campos (Conchita), Lucrecia Campos-Juarez, Maria de los Angeles Campos-Davis (Brian), Leticia Campos; grandchildren, Jose Antonio, Adriana, Fabian, Liz, Ventura, Juan Carlos, Jessica, Jesus Ramiro, Noe, Zazil, Tanya Estrella, Julie Lucrecia, Luzmaria, Marisol, Rogelio Antonio, Sergio Esteban, Joel Angel, Alonzo Eliseo, Ana Ynez, Eliana, Alejandro, Andres, and Xavier whom AMA considered her youngest son; 33 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Ana Maria and Maria. AMA was proud and enjoyed raising 5 generations.
The family is thankful to Dr. Neira who provided care for AMA for over 40 years, Entre Amigos where AMA attended for over 13 years and Glenwood Care Center.
Until we meet again AMA, Siempre en nuestro Corazon. Te amamos.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A rosary will follow at 7:00pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1500 North C Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 17, 2019