Services
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Peralta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria De Socorro Peralta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria De Socorro Peralta Obituary
Maria de Socorro Peralta

Oxnard - Maria de Socorro Peralta (little grandma). Went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1929 in Tepezela, Aguascalientes, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents Pascual and Anna Margarita Peralta, brothers Manuel, Javier, sisters Consuelo, Lupe and M. Jesus. Left to cherish her memory are her children Raul Garcia, Yolanda Gomez (Alfredo), Eusebio Ramos, Carolina Mendoza, Jaime Ramos (Lupe). Grandchildren Raul Jr, Patty, Jeanette, Christina, Salvador III, Elizabeth, Stephen, Anthony and Daniel. Great grandchildren Jacob, Isaiah, Alyssa, Ashley, Lysette and Elijah , sisters Abigail, Carmela, Mercedes and numerous Nephews and Nieces. Socorro came to Oxnard, California in 1965. She was a devoted Catholic. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family and attending to her garden. Socorro touched many lives with her compassion, loving and caring ways. Socorro had a great sense of humor that won't be forgotten. Always praying her rosary for her loved ones and anyone in need. Many who met her also came to call her little grandma. Her kindness and generosity will always be remembered by many. Our Queen will always and forever live in our hearts. The family will be receiving guests Tuesday October, 15, 2019 at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held on October 16, 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church in Oxnard. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Internment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now