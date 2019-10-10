|
Maria de Socorro Peralta
Oxnard - Maria de Socorro Peralta (little grandma). Went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1929 in Tepezela, Aguascalientes, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents Pascual and Anna Margarita Peralta, brothers Manuel, Javier, sisters Consuelo, Lupe and M. Jesus. Left to cherish her memory are her children Raul Garcia, Yolanda Gomez (Alfredo), Eusebio Ramos, Carolina Mendoza, Jaime Ramos (Lupe). Grandchildren Raul Jr, Patty, Jeanette, Christina, Salvador III, Elizabeth, Stephen, Anthony and Daniel. Great grandchildren Jacob, Isaiah, Alyssa, Ashley, Lysette and Elijah , sisters Abigail, Carmela, Mercedes and numerous Nephews and Nieces. Socorro came to Oxnard, California in 1965. She was a devoted Catholic. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family and attending to her garden. Socorro touched many lives with her compassion, loving and caring ways. Socorro had a great sense of humor that won't be forgotten. Always praying her rosary for her loved ones and anyone in need. Many who met her also came to call her little grandma. Her kindness and generosity will always be remembered by many. Our Queen will always and forever live in our hearts. The family will be receiving guests Tuesday October, 15, 2019 at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held on October 16, 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church in Oxnard. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Internment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019