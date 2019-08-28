|
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church,
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Graveside service
Following Services
View Map
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Maria Del Carmen (Albarrán) Swalgen
1954 - 2019
Maria del Carmen (Albarrán) Swalgen
Camarillo - On August 22, 2019, after a courageous 21-month battle with cancer, Carmen (Albarrán) Swalgen of Camarillo, CA passed over into heaven.
Carmen was born in Mexico City on October 6 in 1954. She came to the United States at the age of six. She grew up in Carpinteria, CA where she attended Aliso Elementary School, Carpinteria Junior High and Carpinteria High School. Carmen graduated with her Bachelors Degree in Spanish from UCLA in 1977, after spending her first 2-yrs at UCSB. She received a Masters Degree in Education from USC in 1980. Her thesis "Involvement of Parents in Their Child's Education" would be a theme throughout her career in education. In 1998, she received second Masters Degree in Administration from California State University at Northridge (CSUN).
In March 1985, Carmen met Stuart, the love of her life, who she would marry in December 1987. They were married for nearly 32 years. Their favorite place to be was with each other. They enjoyed travelling, taking silly pictures, and sharing time with family; particularly their nieces and nephews, and seeing them grow into the special adults they are today. Together they built a love that will last forever into eternity. They moved to Camarillo where they have resided since 1990.
Carmen began teaching in Montebello (1979-80, Bilingual Kindergarten, Colmar Elementary). She then moved to LAUSD at Graham Elementary School in Los Angeles (1980-1988, Bilingual 1st, 2nd, and 5th grades). At Graham, in addition to participating in various committees, and district programs (CARE-SCAN, PQR), she was the Director of the Foklorico program for the children that she was very proud of and to which she was very committed.
From 1988-1998 she was at Montague Elementary in Pacoima. She began there teaching bilingual kindergarten. From '89-'98 she ran the School Readiness Language Development Program (SRLDP) - a bilingual, pre-K program requiring parental / family involvement in the classroom. She was also a site Mentor Teacher, AEEP Teacher, served on various committees, helped develop the school charter for conversion to a Charter School, and was the UTLA Chapter Chair.
She spent part of 1998 as the Categorical Program Advisor for Hart Street Elementary in Canoga Park, before moving to the Oxnard Union School District in later that year. In Oxnard she began as a 4th/5th dual class teacher at Norman R. Brekke Elementary School; then served as Learning Director at Sierra Linda Elementary (1999-2002), and Fremont Intermediate School (2002-2005). In 2004 she had a temporary assignment to the OSD District Office as the Interim Manager of Categorical Programs before returning to Fremont. She then became the Interim Principal for Marina West Elementary (2005-2006), before accepting a principal position with the El Rio school district.
Just before settling into her new position in El Rio, her mom (then 91, and living with Carmen and Stuart since 1994) had some minor falls; and Carmen decided to leave her career in education to stay home and take care of her mother. Carmen continued to provide loving care for her mom until she passed to heaven last year at the age of 103 years. It was Carmen's loving care, along with her husband's, that helped her mom live such a long and happy life.
Carmen leaves behind her beloved husband of 32 years, Stuart Swalgen; siblings, Juan Albarrán, Maria A. Rey (Rubén), and Santos Albarrán (Eyvette); nieces and nephews, Juan Albarrán II (Gretchen), Sergio Albarrán (Wanda), Adriana Rey-Dovgin, Alejandra Albarrán Moses (Ken), Alfonso Albarrán, Santos Albarrán II, Carlo Rey, Alicia Cantrell (Dustin), Alina Rey Keswani (Max), Isabella Albarrán; seven grand nieces and grand nephews (Leticia, Mateo, Natalia, Sofia, Nicolas, Mila, and Robin); as well as family in Mexico City, a sister, Angelina Retana (Miguel), and five nieces, Magdalena, Cecilia, Claudia, Cristina, and Gabriela; nephew, Miguel, and many cousins. And of course, her beloved dogs, Nova and Cindy. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Santos (1987) and Juana Albarrán (2018).
Proud of her Mexican heritage, culture, and of her Spanish language, Carmen had a strong sense of self and self-esteem. Though from humble beginnings, she saw her journey through life as adding to who she was, not limited to any single set of circumstances. Carmen was strong and fearless, and interested in many things. Above all, Carmen was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, doggy-mom, special friend, and more to her family and friends. Our hearts ache terribly with sadness at losing her. We are blessed by her caring influence and it is her selfless love that will guide us to strive to be more compassionate beings. Carmen now rests with God. He got a good one!
The Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7: 00 pm., at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 25 N Las Posas Road, Camarillo, CA. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, at 10:00 am also at St. Mary Magdalene Church, followed immediately by the graveside and reception at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara by sponsoring "Carmen's Warrior Turtles" in the Cancer Center Walk/Run 2019 at the following link: http://ccsb.convio.net/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=1224&pg=team&fr_id=1080
Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, Santa Barbara, CA
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 28, 2019