|
|
Maria Garcia, 74, of Oxnard, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Facundo and Petra Gonzales on December 30, 1945 in San Martin de las Flores, Jalisco, Mexico. She was one of eight children. She is preceded in death by her siblings Simona and Guillermo Gonzales. Maria survived by Martin, Angel, Natalio, Alberto, and Santos Gonzales.
She emigrated to the United States in her twenties. During her early years she worked in an aerospace company on the assembly line during the 80s and 90s. During that time she met her surviving husband Luis Garcia. Together they lived in their home located in Oxnard, California.
She enjoyed cooking for her sons: Juan Manuel, Rigo (Patty), Jose (Elizabeth), Manuel (Lorena), Oscar (Alejandra), and Juan. Maria was immensely proud of her family. She loved listening to music and dancing at any occasion. Many times she could be found at a slot machine at Chumash Casino resort. Weekly, she would come home and talk to her sons about her wins, never any losses.
She saw herself in her grandchildren and loved them immensely. Maria survived by eleven grandchildren: Rigo, Alexis, Kaylene, Manny, Andres, Mechelle, Lorena, Alex, Tammy, Ruby, and Ciclali. One great-grandchild on the way Delilah Rose.
She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with a recitation of the Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 south A Street in Oxnard. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 500 N Juanita Ave in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Maria's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020