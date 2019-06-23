|
|
Maria Ilda Tank
Oxnard - 10/20/1949 - 6/8/2019
Maria Ilda Tank passed away on Saturday morning in Hemet, California. Ilda was born on Sao Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal and moved to the United States when she was 18. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Ilda was an accomplished Registered Dental Assistant and office manager. She was married to Dennis L. Tank for 20 years. They lived in Oxnard, California most recently, but they also lived in Northern California as well as Southern California.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anibel Borges , her mother, Maria Ilda da Silva, and her husband, Dennis Tank in December 2015. Ilda is survived by her five children, and eleven grandchildren.
Ilda's passions in life were her love for the Lord, husband, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dentistry and the people she met over the years as patients, co-workers and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 1338 East Santa Clara, in Ventura, CA 93001. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA. A reception will follow the graveside service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019