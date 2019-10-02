|
Maria Leonor Faulkner
Ventura - Maria Leonor Faulkner, loving mother and wife, went home to the Lord on the morning of September 25 th , 2019 with her two sons and daughter by her side. Maria was a kind hearted devout Catholic whose faith in God was first and foremost. Maria was always very thoughtful and concerned for others and the environment and loved helping those less fortunate. She also had her own successful daycare business for many years. She was very cultured and loved to travel, see theatrical performances and live concerts, camping, watch films, listen to a variety music and dancing. She had a special love for children, animals and of course her pets. Maria was born in Camana, Peru, November 16 th , 1936 where she grew up on a ranch and the beach.
She loved riding horses around town, but especially on the beach along the shore. She had a total of twelve siblings, two brothers and ten sisters. In 1961, Maria emigrated to Los Angeles, CA. On April 13 th , 1963, she married James H. Faulkner whom she met while working at Packard Bell in West Los Angeles. In May of 1978, Maria and James moved to Ventura with their children where they remained married until the passing of her husband, James, on the 24th of December, 2016. Maria is survived by her adult children, Joe Orrego, Jim Faulkner and Carla Faulkner as well as one grandson, three granddaughters and two great granddaughters. Funeral mass will be at Our Lady Of The Assumption Catholic Church in Ventura, Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10AM followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 2, 2019