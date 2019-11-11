|
|
Maria Luisa Fino Roa
Maria Luisa Fino Roa, 67, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on November 2, 2019.
Maria Luisa known as "Luisa" was born on March 15, 1952 in Zacatecas, Mexico and moved to the United States as a teen. Where she worked hard to help her parents achieve the American dream and become home owners. She later met her husband and had 6 children. Although Luisa became a single mother she was fiercely determined to raise her children.
Luisa loved all her family and looked forward to all time spent with her family. She loved to dance, at times being the first one on the dance floor. Her daily routine included gardening, exercising (walking or zumba). She had a passion for knitting and crocheting; she enjoyed making beanies, scarfs and slippers for all the family when the season called for it.
Luisa is survived by five children; Felipe Roa, Luz A. Roa, Maria G. Roa, Yudin Z. Roa, and Alberto Roa. 16 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Her Father, Jesus Fino and five siblings. Luisa's Daughter; Maria de Jesus Roa and her Mother Maria Paz Fino, both predeceased her.
Luisa's viewing and rosary will be held on November 13, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 West Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive guest at 11:00 a.m. A holy rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Mass will be on November 14, 2019 at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Santa Clara Cemetery. Her fun, loving, perpetuous free spirit will be dearly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019