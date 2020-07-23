Maria MartellCamarillo - Maria Martell of Camarillo passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on October 24, 1925 in Frankenmarkt, Austria. At the age of 6 she and her family moved to Vienna, Austria. Towards the end of the war, she got a job at Tullen Air Force Base doing clerical work. There, she met and later married Clarence Martell. The family travelled all over the world to places like Germany, France, Japan, Hawaii, Northern and Southern California with the Air Force and finally settled in Camarillo, CA in 1960.Maria is survived by two sons and two daughters: John Martell; Dennis Martell (Debby Bonge) and their three daughters, Afton, Paige and Brooke; Debbie Wilson (John) and their family, Ken Wilson (Bobbi) and their two children, Vivienne and Callum; Nickie Wilson; Dan Wilson and Tom Wilson (Brittany) and their son, Tommy; and Linda Smith (Greg) and their family, Bryan Upcraft and son, Grant and Cody Upcraft (Megan) and son, Benjamin.She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Lithander of Boise, ID. Margaret had three sons and one daughter: Kim Kithander; Kirk and Paula (deceased) and their four children, Debbie Lithander, Emily McGuigan (David), Caleb Lithander (Callie) and Joshua Lithander; Kerry (deceased) Witherall (Greg) and their two daughters, Kayla and Teal and son, Micah Witherall; and Keith Lithander (Julie) and their two daughters, Alesha Serb (Roland) and Brooke Lithander and son, Luke.She also survived by her niece Brigitte, Schweighofer; and nephew, Franzi Schweighofer of Austria.The bond between the two sisters was very precious and their families were very close throughout the years. They served as a second home during the Martell's travels and shared many vacations together.We were so blessed to have her with us for so many years, Maria loved her family with all her heart.